View All Altech Chemicals News

Altech - Altech Advanced Materials AG Capital Raise Update



Altech Chemicals Limited (Altech/the Company) (ASX: ATC) (FRA: A3Y) is pleased to provide an update on the capital raise process that was initiated by Altech Advanced Materials AG (AAM) on 3 December 2019 (refer to ASX announcement dated 2 December 2019 for details). Stage 1 of the AAM capital raise is a 40:1 rights offer, whereby all exiting AAM shareholders have the right to subscribe to 40 new AAM shares for each share they hold in AAM, at a price of €1.10 per new share.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document