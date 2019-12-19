View All Altech Chemicals News

Altech - SPP Acceptance Date Extended



Altech Chemicals Limited (Altech/the Company) (ASX: ATC) (FRA: A3Y) wishes to advise that the closing date for its Share Purchase Plan (SPP) has been extended to 3 January 2020. The date has been extended due to the slower mail delivery leading up to the Christmas and New Year period which has resulted in some shareholders not receiving their SPP offer and application documents until just prior to the original SPP closing date.



