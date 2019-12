View All Altech Chemicals News

Altech Chemicals, Share Purchase Plan



It is a great pleasure to invite you to participate in the Company’s Share Purchase Plan.



With your support, combined with funds raised from the recently announced $1.8 million share placement, your

Company will be able to continue to progress its project funding strategy and continue construction activities at our Johor high purity alumina (HPA) plant site.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document