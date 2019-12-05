View All Altech Chemicals News

Altech Chemicals, $1.8 million share placement and initiation of share purchase plan



Altech Chemicals Limited (Altech/the Company) (ASX: ATC) (FRA: A3Y) is pleased to announce the successful completion of an $1.8 million (before costs) share placement (Placement) and the initiation of a share purchase plan (SPP) whereby existing shareholders can apply for up to $30,000 of new Altech shares at the same price as the Placement participants. The Placement and SPP shares will be issued at a price of 9.75 cents per share, representing a 15% discount to the price of the Company’s shares as traded on the ASX at the close of trade on Monday 2 December 2019 and the 5-day VWAP.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document