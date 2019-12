View All Altech Chemicals News

Altech Chemicals (ASX: ATC) high purity alumina use update

Highlights

• HPA adopted as a filler in epoxy molding compounds for semi-conductors

• HPA as a filler improves semi-conductor heat dissipation

• Market size 700 – 900 tonnes per annum

• HPA price of ~US$100/kg

• Altech to develop a HPA product specification for the EMC market

