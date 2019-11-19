Altech announces $2 million deferred share placement funds received

Altech Chemicals Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is pleased to announce that it has today received $2 million from the Melewar Group (Melewar), being settlement by Melewar of its commitment as part of the $18 million share placement announced by the Company in April 2019.
Highlights
• $2 million share placement funds received from Melewar Group
• Follows re-approval by shareholders at 14 November 2019 AGM
• Melewar remains the Company’s second largest shareholder at 9%
• Shares have now been allotted
