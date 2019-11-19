View All Altech Chemicals News

Altech announces $2 million deferred share placement funds received

Altech Chemicals Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is pleased to announce that it has today received $2 million from the Melewar Group (Melewar), being settlement by Melewar of its commitment as part of the $18 million share placement announced by the Company in April 2019.



Highlights

• $2 million share placement funds received from Melewar Group

• Follows re-approval by shareholders at 14 November 2019 AGM

• Melewar remains the Company’s second largest shareholder at 9%

• Shares have now been allotted