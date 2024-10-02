Media ReleasesAltech Batteries

View All Altech Batteries News


Altech Batteries - Enttlement Issue Shortfall to be Placed

02 Oct 2024 09:53 AM


Highlights

  • Entitlement Issue closed 10 September 2024
  • Binding commitments now received for remaining shortfall of 51,979,179 shares
  • Shares and free-attaching options intended to be issued 9 October 2024

Altech Batteries Limited (Altech/the Company) (ASX: ATC) provides the following update regarding its Entitlement Issue as announced on 7 August 2024.

The Company has received binding commitments for the remaining 51,979,179 shares at $0.04 per share, amounting to gross proceeds of $2,079,167. For every two shares issued, applicants will also receive one free-attaching listed ASX:ATCOC option with an exercise price of $0.06 per share and expiring 31 December 2025.

For more information, download the attached PDF.

Download this document

Subscribe to our Daily Newsletter?

Would you like to receive our daily news to your inbox?