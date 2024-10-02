View All Altech Batteries News

Altech Batteries - Enttlement Issue Shortfall to be Placed



Highlights Entitlement Issue closed 10 September 2024

Binding commitments now received for remaining shortfall of 51,979,179 shares

Shares and free-attaching options intended to be issued 9 October 2024

Altech Batteries Limited (Altech/the Company) (ASX: ATC) provides the following update regarding its Entitlement Issue as announced on 7 August 2024.



The Company has received binding commitments for the remaining 51,979,179 shares at $0.04 per share, amounting to gross proceeds of $2,079,167. For every two shares issued, applicants will also receive one free-attaching listed ASX:ATCOC option with an exercise price of $0.06 per share and expiring 31 December 2025.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document