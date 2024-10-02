Altech Batteries - Enttlement Issue Shortfall to be Placed

Highlights
-
Entitlement Issue closed 10 September 2024
-
Binding commitments now received for remaining shortfall of 51,979,179 shares
-
Shares and free-attaching options intended to be issued 9 October 2024
Altech Batteries Limited (Altech/the Company) (ASX: ATC) provides the following update regarding its Entitlement Issue as announced on 7 August 2024.
The Company has received binding commitments for the remaining 51,979,179 shares at $0.04 per share, amounting to gross proceeds of $2,079,167. For every two shares issued, applicants will also receive one free-attaching listed ASX:ATCOC option with an exercise price of $0.06 per share and expiring 31 December 2025.
For more information, download the attached PDF.
Download this document