Altech Batteries - Entitlement Offer Prospectus

07 Aug 2024 05:53 PM


For the offers of:

(a) a pro-rata non-renounceable entitlement issue of 1 Share for every 8 Shares held by those Shareholders registered at the Record Date at an issue price of $0.04 per Share together with 1 free New Option for every 2 Shares applied for and issued to raise up to $8,552,860 (based on the number of Shares on issue as at the date of this Prospectus) (Entitlement Offer); and

(b) 5,062,500 New Options to the Placement Participants (Placement Offer),

(together, the Offers).

The Entitlement Offer is partially underwritten by MAA Group Berhad (Registration No: 199801015274 (471403-A)) (MAA or Underwriter) for the amount of $5,000,000 (being 125,000,000 Shares and 62,500,000 New Options). Refer to Section 6.4.1 for details regarding the terms of the underwriting.

