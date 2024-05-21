Media ReleasesAltech Batteries

Altech Batteries - Results of Share Purchase Plan

21 May 2024 11:05 AM


Highlights

- Share Purchase Plan (SPP) closed 15 May 2024
- Proceeds received of $3,721,000
- Shares and options will be issued 22 May 2024
- Quotation of shares on ASX 22 May 2024

Altech Batteries Limited (Altech/the Company) (ASX: ATC) provides the following update regarding its Share Purchase Plan (SPP) as announced on 17 April 2024.

The Company received applications from eligible shareholders amounting to proceeds received of $3,721,000. This represents 57,246,037 shares at $0.065 per share and 28,622,799 free attaching options with an exercise price of $0.08 per share and expiring 30 April 2026.

For more information, download the attached PDF.

