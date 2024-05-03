View All Altech Batteries News

Altech Batteries - Extension to Share Purchase Plan



Highlights



-- Revised closing date for the Share Purchase Plan (SPP) of 15 May 2024

-- Eligible shareholders wishing to participate in the SPP must provide payment by 15 May 2024

-- Payment details can be found on the personalised Application Form provided to shareholders



Altech Batteries Limited (Altech/the Company) (ASX: ATC) provides the following update regarding its $5 million Share Purchase Plan (SPP) as announced on 17 April 2024.



The Company has received feedback from several shareholders requesting additional time to participate, and the Board has decided to extend the SPP offer date by one (1) week. By doing so, this will ensure that all shareholders have sufficient time to participate. The revised timetable for completion of the SPP is as follows, with the revised dates highlighted in blue...



For more information, download the attached PDF.



