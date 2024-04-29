View All Altech Batteries News

Altech Batteries - Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report



Excellent Progress on ABS60 60kWh CERENERGY® Battery Prototypes



Excellent progress with two 60 kWh battery pack prototypes

Pilot plant re-design at Fraunhofer IKTS Hermsdorf for prototype manufacture

All prototype materials have been procured from suppliers

Ceramic tube manufacture is 50% complete

Cell assembly progressing well with more than half completed

Low reject and defect rates experienced

Two battery vacuum casings delivered and undergoing heat loss testing

Finalisation of prototypes will be mid 2024 For more information, download the attached PDF.



