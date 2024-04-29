Altech Batteries - Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Excellent Progress on ABS60 60kWh CERENERGY® Battery Prototypes
Excellent progress with two 60 kWh battery pack prototypes
Pilot plant re-design at Fraunhofer IKTS Hermsdorf for prototype manufacture
All prototype materials have been procured from suppliers
Ceramic tube manufacture is 50% complete
Cell assembly progressing well with more than half completed
Low reject and defect rates experienced
Two battery vacuum casings delivered and undergoing heat loss testing
Finalisation of prototypes will be mid 2024
