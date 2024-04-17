Media ReleasesAltech Batteries

Altech Batteries - Welcome Shareholders to Share Purchase Plan

17 Apr 2024 09:40 AM


Dear Fellow Shareholder,

It is a great pleasure to invite you to participate in Altech's April 2024 Share Purchase Plan (SPP or Plan).

Altech Batteries Limited's (ASX: ATC) (“Altech” or “Company”) recently revealed outstanding outcomes from the Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) conducted for its groundbreaking CERENERGY® project (refer to the Company's ASX announcement dated 20 March 2024). Planned for construction on Altech's land in Saxony, Germany, the project sets a new standard in sustainable energy solutions, boasting an annual capacity of 120 1MWh GridPacks.

In collaboration with joint venture partner Fraunhofer IKTS (“Fraunhofer”), a research institution affiliated with the German government, the DFS results highlight the project's compelling economic viability. With a conservative investment estimate of €156 million, the NPV (9) stands impressively at €169 million or A$280 million, demonstrating robust returns on investment. Moreover, the project anticipates generating a substantial net cash flow of €48 million annually from operations, with an estimated Internal Rate of Return (IRR) of 19%, ensuring a rapid capital payback period of just 3.7 years.

For more information, download the attached PDF.

