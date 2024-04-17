View All Altech Batteries News

Altech Batteries - Update on Application Form for Share Purchase Plan



Altech Batteries Limited (“Altech”) refers to its Share Purchase Plan documentation announced today.



In relation to the Application Form for the shares and options offered under the Prospectus, Altech advises all eligible shareholders that a personalised Application Form will be either emailed or posted to them, depending on the preference that the shareholder has recorded with Altech’s share registrar.



Shareholders wishing to participate in the offer need to make a payment in accordance with the details outlined on the personalised Application Form. The Application Form does not need to be returned as the personalised payment details on the Application Form will be registered to the shareholder’s details.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



