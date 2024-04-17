View All Altech Batteries News

Altech Batteries - Launch of Share Purchase Plan



Highlights



-- Share Purchase Plan (SPP) offered to raise working capital for CERENERGY® battery and Silumina AnodesTM battery materials projects

-- SPP at an issue price of $0.065 per share with one free attaching option for every two shares acquired

-- Options will be exercisable at $0.08 per share and will expire on 30 April 2026

-- Funds applied to commissioning of, and equipment for, Silumina AnodesTM pilot plant as well as to fabricate two CERENERGY® ABS60 60KWh battery packs

-- SPP follows excellent Definitive Feasibility Study for CERENERGY® project finalised on 20 March 2024 that included an NPV(9) of €169 million and free cash flow of €48 million p.a.

-- Altech continues to move forward with finance and offtake for CERENERGY® project



Download this document