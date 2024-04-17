View All Altech Batteries News

Altech Batteries - Key Dates and Offer Terms for Share Purchase Plan



Altech Batteries Limited (Altech and Company) is pleased to offer eligible shareholders the opportunity to participate in the Company’s Share Purchase Plan (SPP) seeking to raise $5 million (SPP Offer).



The SPP Offer provides each eligible shareholder the opportunity to subscribe for up to $30,000 in new fully paid ordinary shares in the Company (New Shares), subject to any scale back, at an issue price of $0.065 per New Share.



Eligible shareholders who apply for SPP Shares will also receive one free-attaching option for every two New Shares subscribed for under the SPP Offer, with each option having an exercise price of $0.08 and expiring 30 April 2026 (New Options). The New Shares and Options are being offered pursuant to an SPP Prospectus pursuant to the ASIC Corporations (Share and Interest Purchase Plans) Instrument 2019/547 (SPP Prospectus).



For more information, download the attached PDF.



