Altech Batteries - Excellent CERENERGY Battery Project DFS



Highlights



-- Highly positive Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) – 120 GridPacks (1MWh) pa

-- Capital cost estimated at €156 million with excellent project economics

-- Pre-tax Net Present Value (NPV9) of €169 million

-- Attractive Internal Rate of Return (IRR) of 19%

-- Steady state payback period is 3.7 years, with Annual Revenue of €106 million per annum

-- EBITDA of €51 million or margin of around 47%

-- Altech Board Decision to Proceed to Funding Phase

-- Low lifetime levelised cost of storage €0.06/kWh vs lithium-ion batteries at €0.149/kWh

-- Grid energy storage market projected to grow by 28% CAGR

-- Grant funding applications underway

-- Equity and mezzanine financing discussions in progress

-- Offtake for 5 years production in progress



