Altech Batteries - Excellent Progress on CERENERGY Battery Prototypes

Highlights
-- Excellent progress with two 60 kWh battery pack prototypes
-- Pilot plant re-design at Fraunhofer IKTS Hermsdorf for prototype manufacture
-- All prototype materials have been procured from suppliers
-- Ceramic tube manufacture is 50% complete
-- Cell assembly progressing well with more than half completed
-- Low reject and defect rates experienced
-- Two battery vacuum casings delivered and undergoing heat loss testing
-- Finalisation of prototypes will be mid 2024
