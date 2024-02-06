View All Altech Batteries News

Altech Batteries - Excellent Progress on CERENERGY Battery Prototypes



Highlights

-- Excellent progress with two 60 kWh battery pack prototypes

-- Pilot plant re-design at Fraunhofer IKTS Hermsdorf for prototype manufacture

-- All prototype materials have been procured from suppliers

-- Ceramic tube manufacture is 50% complete

-- Cell assembly progressing well with more than half completed

-- Low reject and defect rates experienced

-- Two battery vacuum casings delivered and undergoing heat loss testing

-- Finalisation of prototypes will be mid 2024



For more information, download the attached PDF.



