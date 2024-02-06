Media ReleasesAltech Batteries

Altech Batteries - Excellent Progress on CERENERGY Battery Prototypes

06 Feb 2024 09:00 AM


Highlights
-- Excellent progress with two 60 kWh battery pack prototypes
-- Pilot plant re-design at Fraunhofer IKTS Hermsdorf for prototype manufacture
-- All prototype materials have been procured from suppliers
-- Ceramic tube manufacture is 50% complete
-- Cell assembly progressing well with more than half completed
-- Low reject and defect rates experienced
-- Two battery vacuum casings delivered and undergoing heat loss testing
-- Finalisation of prototypes will be mid 2024

