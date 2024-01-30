Altech Batteries - Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

View All Altech Batteries News

Funds Received for Sale of 25% of Altech Industries Germany

-- Final instalment received of €1,583,333 of Deferred Consideration from Altech Advanced Materials AG (AAM), in relation to the sale of 25% of Altech's subsidiary Altech Industries Germany GmbH (AIG)



Outstanding DFS Silumina Anodes Battery Materials Project

-- Highly positive Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) - 8,000tpa Silumina Anodes project

-- 8,000 tpa alumina-coated metallurgical silicon only

-- Customers to blend coated silicon (10%) with their uncoated graphite source

-- Means expansion from 15 gigawatt-hours (GWh) to 120 gigawatt-hours (GWh)

-- Increase of battery energy density by at least 30%

-- Capital cost estimated at €112 million with outstanding economics

-- Pre-tax Net Present Value (NPV ) of €684 million 10

-- Attractive Internal Rate of Return (IRR) of 34%

-- Payback period is 2.4 years

-- Forecast 18% CAGR growth of silicon in battery anodes till 2035

-- Green accredited project using renewable energy

-- Pilot plant construction in final stages for product qualification

-- NDAs executed with two German automakers, two US automakers, one US battery materials supply company and one European battery maker



Silumina Anodes Project DFS Expands Output 8-Fold to 120GWH

-- Expanded the Silumina Project DFS output by eightfold

-- 15 gigawatt-hours (GWh) to 120 GWh

-- To produce 8,000 tpa alumina-coated metallurgical silicon only

-- No change to plant and equipment used

-- Customers to blend coated silicon (10%) with their uncoated graphite source

-- Increase of battery energy density by at least 30%

-- Potential reduction of graphite usage for potential customers

-- China graphite export restrictions causing concerns

-- Increased output meets long-term silicon anode demands



CERENERGY® Battery Project Upgraded to 120MWh

-- Annual output will now reach 120 1MWh GridPacks per annum

-- GridPack stacking allows triple stacking with a simple electrical connection

-- Small footprint conserving valuable land area

-- Minimal maintenance required for GridPacks



Optimised Design of CERENERGY® Battery Packs Completed for DFS

-- Optimised design of 60 KWh battery pack completed

-- Sleek stainless-steel exterior – maintains finish in all weather conditions

-- Battery base incorporates high-temperature-resistant electrical cables

-- Upgraded design to cell connector plates using mica insulation

-- Two working prototype 60 KWh batteries in full production

-- First stainless-steel battery case delivered – undergoing heat loss testing



