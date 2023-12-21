View All Altech Batteries News

Altech Batteries - Outstanding DFS Silumina Anodes Battery Materials Project



Highlights



Highly positive Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) - 8,000tpa Silumina AnodesTM project

8,000 tpa alumina-coated metallurgical silicon only

Customers to blend coated silicon (10%) with their uncoated graphite source

Means expansion from 15 gigawatt-hours (GWh) to 120 gigawatt-hours (GWh)

Increase of battery energy density by at least 30%

Capital cost estimated at €112 million with outstanding economics

Pre-tax Net Present Value (NPV10) of €684 million

Attractive Internal Rate of Return (IRR) of 34%

Payback period is 2.4 years

Forecast 18% CAGR growth of silicon in battery anodes till 2035

Green accredited project using renewable energy

Pilot plant construction in final stages for product qualification

NDAs executed with two German automakers, two US automakers, one US battery materials supply company and one European battery maker

Altech Batteries Limited (Altech/the Company) (ASX: ATC and FRA: A3Y) is pleased to announce the exceptional results from a Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) conducted for an 8,000tpa (120 GWh) aluminacoated metallurgical silicon plant planned for Saxony, Germany. This facility, spearheaded by Altech Industries Germany GmbH (AIG) with ownership split of 75% Altech and 25% Frankfurt stock exchange listed Altech Advanced Materials AG (AAM), is set to produce cutting-edge and patented alumina-coated silicon battery anode materials known as "Silumina AnodesTM." This product, manufactured exclusively under license from Altech, is strategically aimed at meeting the escalating demand in the European and US

electric vehicle and grid storage battery market.



