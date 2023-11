View All Altech Batteries News

Altech Batteries - CERENERGY Battery Project Upgraded to 120MWh



Highlights



-- Upgraded DFS Output by 20% to 120 MWh per annum

-- Annual output will now reach 120 1MWh GridPacks per annum

-- GridPack stacking allows triple stacking with a simple electrical connection

-- Small footprint conserving valuable land area

-- Minimal maintenance required for GridPacks



