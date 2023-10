View All Altech Batteries News

Altech Batteries - Optimised Design of CERENERGY Battery Pack



Highlights



-- Optimised design of 60 KWh battery pack completed

-- Sleek stainless-steel exterior – maintains finish in all weather conditions

-- Battery base incorporates high-temperature-resistant electrical cables

-- Upgraded design to cell connector plates using mica insulation

-- Two working prototype 60 KWh batteries in full production

-- First stainless-steel battery case delivered – undergoing heat loss testing



