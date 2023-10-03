View All Altech Batteries News

Altech Batteries - CERENERGY Permit & License Application Commenced



Highlights

Commenced permitting and licensing application process

License for construction/operation 100 MWh CERENERGY® battery project

Normal federal approval required (German Federal Immission Control Act, BimSchG)

Project has low environmental and community impact - manufacturing

Inter-ministerial decision that project comes under Saxony state approval

Expected to significantly streamline and expedite the licence process

DFS and finance continue to progress

Proactive approach by commencing permit and license process early

Altech Batteries Limited (Altech/the Company) (ASX: ATC) (FRA: A3Y) is pleased to announce that its joint venture German subsidiary Altech Batteries GmbH (ABG) has commenced the permitting and licensing application process for the CERENERGY® battery project in Schwarze Pumpe, Saxony, Germany. The Company is in joint venture with Fraunhofer IKTS (“Fraunhofer”) to commercialise a 100 MWh battery plant on Altech’s land in Saxony, Germany, specifically focussed on the grid (stationary) energy storage market.



