Altech Batteries - CERENERGY Permit & License Application Commenced

Highlights
-
Commenced permitting and licensing application process
-
License for construction/operation 100 MWh CERENERGY® battery project
-
Normal federal approval required (German Federal Immission Control Act, BimSchG)
-
Project has low environmental and community impact - manufacturing
-
Inter-ministerial decision that project comes under Saxony state approval
-
Expected to significantly streamline and expedite the licence process
-
DFS and finance continue to progress
-
Proactive approach by commencing permit and license process early
Altech Batteries Limited (Altech/the Company) (ASX: ATC) (FRA: A3Y) is pleased to announce that its joint venture German subsidiary Altech Batteries GmbH (ABG) has commenced the permitting and licensing application process for the CERENERGY® battery project in Schwarze Pumpe, Saxony, Germany. The Company is in joint venture with Fraunhofer IKTS (“Fraunhofer”) to commercialise a 100 MWh battery plant on Altech’s land in Saxony, Germany, specifically focussed on the grid (stationary) energy storage market.
For more information, download the attached PDF.
Download this document