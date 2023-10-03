Media ReleasesAltech Batteries

Altech Batteries - CERENERGY Permit & License Application Commenced

03 Oct 2023 09:44 AM


Highlights

  • Commenced permitting and licensing application process
  • License for construction/operation 100 MWh CERENERGY® battery project
  • Normal federal approval required (German Federal Immission Control Act, BimSchG)
  • Project has low environmental and community impact - manufacturing
  • Inter-ministerial decision that project comes under Saxony state approval
  • Expected to significantly streamline and expedite the licence process
  • DFS and finance continue to progress
  • Proactive approach by commencing permit and license process early

Altech Batteries Limited (Altech/the Company) (ASX: ATC) (FRA: A3Y) is pleased to announce that its joint venture German subsidiary Altech Batteries GmbH (ABG) has commenced the permitting and licensing application process for the CERENERGY® battery project in Schwarze Pumpe, Saxony, Germany. The Company is in joint venture with Fraunhofer IKTS (“Fraunhofer”) to commercialise a 100 MWh battery plant on Altech’s land in Saxony, Germany, specifically focussed on the grid (stationary) energy storage market.

For more information, download the attached PDF.

