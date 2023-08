View All Altech Batteries News

Altech - Silumina Anodes Plant Calciner Design & Layout



Highlights DFS Calciner design and layout complete

DFS on track and progressing well

Preliminary discussions on permitting with regulatory bodies have commenced

Altech Batteries Limited (ASX: ATC, FRA: A3Y) provides an update to designs on its cutting-edge Silumina AnodesTM pilot plant project in Saxony, Germany, as well as the Definitive Feasibility Study for the planned Silumina AnodesTM 10,000tpa plant.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



