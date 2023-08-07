Media ReleasesAltech Batteries

Altech Batteries - Total Funds Raised of $13.3M

07 Aug 2023


Altech Batteries Limited (Altech or Company) (ASX: ATC) (FRA: A3Y) advises that, in accordance with the indicative timetable, the Company’s pro-rata non-renounceable entitlement offer of one fully paid ordinary share in the capital of the Company (Share) for ever eight Shares held by eligible shareholders on the record date of 21 July 2023, at an issue price of $0.07 per Share to raise up to $12,859,201 (Entitlement Offer), closed at 5:00pm on Friday, 4 August 2023.

The Company received applications to subscribe for 80,548,247 new Shares from eligible shareholders, which represents approximately 44% of all Shares offered under the Entitlement Offer.

