Altech Batteries - Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report



Altech announced the release of preliminary battery specifications for its CERENERGY® 60 kWh (ABS60) and 1 MWh (ABS1000) GridPack battery products. Collaborating closely with its joint venture partner, Fraunhofer IKTS ("Fraunhofer"), Altech has developed these specifications to cater to the evolving needs of the renewable energy and grid storage market. These preliminary specifications serve as a significant milestone for Altech, enabling the company to initiate discussions with potential off-take partners and secure future sales in the lucrative and growing grid storage battery market.



