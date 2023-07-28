Media ReleasesAltech Batteries

View All Altech Batteries News


Altech Batteries - Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

28 Jul 2023 08:53 AM


Altech announced the release of preliminary battery specifications for its CERENERGY® 60 kWh (ABS60) and 1 MWh (ABS1000) GridPack battery products. Collaborating closely with its joint venture partner, Fraunhofer IKTS ("Fraunhofer"), Altech has developed these specifications to cater to the evolving needs of the renewable energy and grid storage market. These preliminary specifications serve as a significant milestone for Altech, enabling the company to initiate discussions with potential off-take partners and secure future sales in the lucrative and growing grid storage battery market.

For more information, download the attached PDF.

 Download this document

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.