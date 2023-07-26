Altech - Entitlement Offer Letter to Ineligible Shareholders

View All Altech Batteries News

Altech Batteries Ltd (ACN 125 301 206) (ATC/Company) has announced a non-renounceable partially underwritten Entitlement Offer of one (1) fully paid ordinary new share in the capital of the Company (Share) for every eight (8) Shares held at an issue price of $0.07 per Share, to raise up to $12,859,201 (Offer). The Company lodged a prospectus for the Offer (Prospectus) with ASIC and ASX on 18 July 2023.



This Offer is partially underwritten by Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft and Delphi Unternehmensberatung Aktiengesellschaft to the value of $6,700,000 (Underwriter), which includes the Underwriter’s entitlement under the Offer.



