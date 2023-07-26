Media ReleasesAltech Batteries

Altech - Entitlement Offer Letter to Eligible Shareholders

26 Jul 2023


Altech Batteries Ltd (ACN 125 301 206) (ATC/Company) has announced a non-renounceable partially underwritten Entitlement Offer of one (1) fully paid ordinary share in the capital of the Company (Share) for every eight (8) Shares held, at an issue price of $0.07 per Share, to raise up to $12,859,201 (Offer). The Company lodged a Prospectus for the Offer (Prospectus) with ASIC and ASX on 18 July 2023.

This Offer is partially underwritten by Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft and Delphi Unternehmensberatung Aktiengesellschaft to the value of $6,700,000 (Underwriter), which includes the Underwriter’s entitlement under the Offer.

