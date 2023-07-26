Media ReleasesAltech Batteries

Altech - Despatch of Entitlement Offer Prospectus

26 Jul 2023 03:49 PM


Altech Batteries Limited (Altech/Company) (ASX: ATC) (FRA: A3Y) is pleased to confirm, that in accordance with the indicative timetable, the Company’s Entitlement Offer Prospectus released on its ASX announcements platform on 18 July 2023 (Prospectus), together with the accompanying personalised Entitlement and Acceptance form (Entitlement Form), has been despatched today.

Letters to eligible and ineligible shareholders notifying them of the entitlement offer and their ability or inability to participate has also been despatched.

