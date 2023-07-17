View All Altech Batteries News

Altech Batteries - Placement & Entitlement Offer to Advance Battery Projects



Highlights



-- Altech to raise $3 million through a placement to sophisticated and professional investors

-- Followed by $12.8 million via a pro-rata entitlement offer to existing eligible shareholders

-- Total capital raising of up to approximately $15.8 million

-- Proposed entitlement offer to be partially underwritten for $6,700,000 by Altech’s largest shareholders, Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft and Delphi Unternehmensberatung Aktiengesellschaft.

-- Funds will be used to further progress the CERENERGY® and Silumina AnodesTM Projects



Altech Batteries Limited (Altech/Company) (ASX: ATC) (FRA: A3Y) is pleased to announce a total capital raising of up to approximately $15.8 million, comprising the issue of up to 226,560,014 fully paid ordinary shares in the capital of the Company (Shares) at an issue price of $0.07 per Share (“Capital Raising”).



For more information, download the attached PDF.



