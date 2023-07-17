Media ReleasesAltech Batteries

View All Altech Batteries News


Altech Batteries - Placement & Entitlement Offer to Advance Battery Projects

17 Jul 2023 09:19 AM


Highlights

-- Altech to raise $3 million through a placement to sophisticated and professional investors
-- Followed by $12.8 million via a pro-rata entitlement offer to existing eligible shareholders
-- Total capital raising of up to approximately $15.8 million
-- Proposed entitlement offer to be partially underwritten for $6,700,000 by Altech’s largest shareholders, Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft and Delphi Unternehmensberatung Aktiengesellschaft.
-- Funds will be used to further progress the CERENERGY® and Silumina AnodesTM Projects

Altech Batteries Limited (Altech/Company) (ASX: ATC) (FRA: A3Y) is pleased to announce a total capital raising of up to approximately $15.8 million, comprising the issue of up to 226,560,014 fully paid ordinary shares in the capital of the Company (Shares) at an issue price of $0.07 per Share (“Capital Raising”).

For more information, download the attached PDF.

 Download this document

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.