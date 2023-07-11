View All Altech Batteries News

Altech - CERENERGY 50% Greenhouse Gases of Lithium Battery



Highlights



CICERO engaged to evaluate green credentials of CERENERGY® battery project

Independent studies cited on Greenhouse Gas Emissions (GHG) for both lithium-ion and CERENERGY® batteries

Comprehensive analysis performed of the life cycle of both battery types

CERENERGY® batteries exhibit a minimum 50% lower GHG emissions compared to lithiumion batteries

Superior environmental performance and footprint

CERENERGY® eliminates the need for critical metals such as lithium, cobalt, copper, graphite, and manganese

ESG reporting program initiated - World Economic Forum ESG Framework

Altech Batteries Limited (Altech/the Company) (ASX: ATC and FRA: A3Y) is pleased to announce that the Company has engaged the Centre of International Climate and Environmental Research (CICERO), associated with the University of Oslo, for a green accreditation of the CERENERGY® battery and project.



The Company has enlisted the services of CICERO to conduct an external assessment of its environmental credentials. CICERO is renowned for its expertise in providing independent evaluations for green credentials, particularly within the green bond market. Previously, the Company sought CICERO's accreditation for its Silumina AnodesTM project, which received a "Light Green" rating.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document