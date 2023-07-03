View All Altech Batteries News

Altech - CERENERGY Battery Project Suppliers Confirmed



Highlights

-- German battery plant suppliers selected

-- Extensive expertise in manufacturing plants, automation and robotics

-- Design basis completed of one battery cell unit every 45 seconds

-- Outstanding progress and advancement of the project Definitive Feasibility Study

-- Expert Workshops continue to advance the CERENERGY® battery project



Altech Batteries Limited (Altech/the Company) (ASX: ATC and FRA: A3Y) is pleased to provide an update on its CERENERGY® battery joint venture with Fraunhofer IKTS (“Fraunhofer”). There has been outstanding progress and advancement as the Company finalises the plant design with the various suppliers. Critical expert Workshops were held during the week commencing 22 May 2023 at Fraunhofer’s facility in Dresden, Germany.



The Workshops were attended by Altech personnel, Leadec’s process and automation engineering team, and Fraunhofer’s CERENERGY® expert battery team. Most importantly, all the key suppliers for the project attended the Workshops and presented their designs for their section of plant. All design areas involve high automation and robotics. The Workshops were headed and led by Managing Director Iggy Tan.



