Altech - CERENERGY Proposed Battery Specifications

13 Jun 2023 09:53 AM


Highlights

  • CERENERGY® Battery Specifications
  • 60 KWh Battery Pack (ABS60) for commercial applications
  • 1 MWh (ABS1000) GridPack for grid-level storage and industrial power
  • Fireproof, all-weather applications, multiple cycles per day
  • Lowest levelised energy storage cost compared to Li-ion batteries
  • Surplus renewable power discharged to the ground in Germany is EUR 2 billion p.a.
  • Reliable grid storage battery solution of the future

Altech Batteries Limited (ASX: ATC, FRA: A3Y) is pleased to announce the release of preliminary battery specifications for its CERENERGY® 60 KWh (ABS60) and 1 MWh (ABS1000) GridPack battery products. Collaborating closely with its joint venture partner, Fraunhofer IKTS ("Fraunhofer"), Altech has developed these specifications to cater to the evolving needs of the renewable energy and grid storage market. These preliminary specifications serve as a significant milestone for Altech, enabling the company to initiate discussions with potential off-take partners and secure future sales in the lucrative and growing grid storage battery market.

