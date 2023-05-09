Media ReleasesAltech Batteries

Altech Batteries - Two 60KWh Battery Pack Prototypes in Production

09 May 2023 08:35 AM


Highlights

  • Final market product prototype under fabrication - 60 KWh (ABS60) battery pack
  • Produced at the Fraunhofer IKTS facility in Hermsdorf, Germany
  • 60 KWh battery pack design launched on 7 November 2022
  • Extensive cycling simulations to evaluate the temperature profile
  • Design freeze for prototype fabrication
  • Prototypes for customer testing and qualification process

Altech Batteries Limited (ASX: ATC, FRA: A3Y) is pleased to announce that two prototypes of the 60 KWh (ABS60) battery pack are currently being produced and fabricated at the Fraunhofer IKTS facility in Hermsdorf, Germany. Once completed, the battery packs will undergo cycling testing under extreme conditions, and they will be available for testing at customer premises. 

For more information, download the attached PDF.

