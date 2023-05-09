Altech Batteries - Two 60KWh Battery Pack Prototypes in Production

Highlights
Final market product prototype under fabrication - 60 KWh (ABS60) battery pack
Produced at the Fraunhofer IKTS facility in Hermsdorf, Germany
60 KWh battery pack design launched on 7 November 2022
Extensive cycling simulations to evaluate the temperature profile
Design freeze for prototype fabrication
Prototypes for customer testing and qualification process
Altech Batteries Limited (ASX: ATC, FRA: A3Y) is pleased to announce that two prototypes of the 60 KWh (ABS60) battery pack are currently being produced and fabricated at the Fraunhofer IKTS facility in Hermsdorf, Germany. Once completed, the battery packs will undergo cycling testing under extreme conditions, and they will be available for testing at customer premises.
For more information, download the attached PDF.
