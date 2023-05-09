View All Altech Batteries News

Altech Batteries - Two 60KWh Battery Pack Prototypes in Production



Highlights



Final market product prototype under fabrication - 60 KWh (ABS60) battery pack

Produced at the Fraunhofer IKTS facility in Hermsdorf, Germany

60 KWh battery pack design launched on 7 November 2022

Extensive cycling simulations to evaluate the temperature profile

Design freeze for prototype fabrication

Prototypes for customer testing and qualification process

Altech Batteries Limited (ASX: ATC, FRA: A3Y) is pleased to announce that two prototypes of the 60 KWh (ABS60) battery pack are currently being produced and fabricated at the Fraunhofer IKTS facility in Hermsdorf, Germany. Once completed, the battery packs will undergo cycling testing under extreme conditions, and they will be available for testing at customer premises.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



