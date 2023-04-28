Media ReleasesAltech Batteries

View All Altech Batteries News


Altech Batteries - Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

28 Apr 2023 01:01 PM


Change of Company Name to Altech Batteries Limited

  • Resolution was approved by shareholders at the General Meeting held on 21 February 2023
  • Resolution received overwhelming support, with 99.72% of the votes received being in favour of the change
  • New name reflects Altech's vision to meet a battery storage future as the world transitions to the electrification of energy solutions
  • New name is consistent with the business and market segments of all three of Altech's projects
  • New name will allow for marketing of Altech's future products in a more beneficial manner
  • Altech will retain the current ASX ticker, “ATC”

Launch of CERENERGY 1.0 MWh GridPack Design for Renewable Energy Storage Market
  • Launch of 1.0 megawatt-hour (MWh) GridPack design
  • Non-Lithium Battery – Sodium Alumina Solid State
  • Rated at 600 Volts DC and 100 Ah
  • Specially designed for renewable energy and grid storage market
  • Able to be safely installed outdoors in any weather conditions
  • Sea container design, easy transportation by sea or road
  • “Plug and play” site installation
  • GridPacks are modular and stackable which reduces battery footprint
  • Noiseless operation - ideal for noise-sensitive environments
  • Low maintenance costs over battery life
For more information, download the attached PDF.

Download this document

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.