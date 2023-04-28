Altech Batteries - Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Change of Company Name to Altech Batteries Limited
Resolution was approved by shareholders at the General Meeting held on 21 February 2023
Resolution received overwhelming support, with 99.72% of the votes received being in favour of the change
New name reflects Altech's vision to meet a battery storage future as the world transitions to the electrification of energy solutions
New name is consistent with the business and market segments of all three of Altech's projects
New name will allow for marketing of Altech's future products in a more beneficial manner
Altech will retain the current ASX ticker, “ATC”
Launch of CERENERGY 1.0 MWh GridPack Design for Renewable Energy Storage Market
Launch of 1.0 megawatt-hour (MWh) GridPack design
Non-Lithium Battery – Sodium Alumina Solid State
Rated at 600 Volts DC and 100 Ah
Specially designed for renewable energy and grid storage market
Able to be safely installed outdoors in any weather conditions
Sea container design, easy transportation by sea or road
“Plug and play” site installation
GridPacks are modular and stackable which reduces battery footprint
Noiseless operation - ideal for noise-sensitive environments
Low maintenance costs over battery life
