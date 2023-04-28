View All Altech Batteries News

Altech Batteries - Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report



Change of Company Name to Altech Batteries Limited Resolution was approved by shareholders at the General Meeting held on 21 February 2023

Resolution received overwhelming support, with 99.72% of the votes received being in favour of the change

New name reflects Altech's vision to meet a battery storage future as the world transitions to the electrification of energy solutions

New name is consistent with the business and market segments of all three of Altech's projects

New name will allow for marketing of Altech's future products in a more beneficial manner

Altech will retain the current ASX ticker, “ATC”

Launch of CERENERGY 1.0 MWh GridPack Design for Renewable Energy Storage Market Launch of 1.0 megawatt-hour (MWh) GridPack design

Non-Lithium Battery – Sodium Alumina Solid State

Rated at 600 Volts DC and 100 Ah

Specially designed for renewable energy and grid storage market

Able to be safely installed outdoors in any weather conditions

Sea container design, easy transportation by sea or road

“Plug and play” site installation

GridPacks are modular and stackable which reduces battery footprint

Noiseless operation - ideal for noise-sensitive environments

Low maintenance costs over battery life For more information, download the attached PDF.



