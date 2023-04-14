Altech - Progress Update Silumina Anodes Pilot Plant

Highlights
Altech Batteries Limited (ASX: ATC, FRA: A3Y) provides an update on its cutting-edge Silumina AnodesTM pilot plant project in Saxony, Germany, as well as the Definitive Feasibility Study for the planned Silumina AnodesTM 10,000tpa plant.
-
Significant progress and according to plan
-
Front end wet circuit complete
-
Commissioning underway of wet circuit
-
On site laboratory completed and being commissioned
-
Long lead calciner still outstanding from South Africa
-
Expect to commission calcining end of Q3
