Altech - Progress Update Silumina Anodes Pilot Plant

14 Apr 2023 08:26 AM


Highlights

  • Significant progress and according to plan
  • Front end wet circuit complete
  • Commissioning underway of wet circuit
  • On site laboratory completed and being commissioned
  • Long lead calciner still outstanding from South Africa
  • Expect to commission calcining end of Q3
Altech Batteries Limited (ASX: ATC, FRA: A3Y) provides an update on its cutting-edge Silumina AnodesTM pilot plant project in Saxony, Germany, as well as the Definitive Feasibility Study for the planned Silumina AnodesTM 10,000tpa plant. 

