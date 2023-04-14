View All Altech Batteries News

Altech - Progress Update Silumina Anodes Pilot Plant



Highlights Significant progress and according to plan

Front end wet circuit complete

Commissioning underway of wet circuit

On site laboratory completed and being commissioned

Long lead calciner still outstanding from South Africa

Expect to commission calcining end of Q3 Altech Batteries Limited (ASX: ATC, FRA: A3Y) provides an update on its cutting-edge Silumina AnodesTM pilot plant project in Saxony, Germany, as well as the Definitive Feasibility Study for the planned Silumina AnodesTM 10,000tpa plant.



