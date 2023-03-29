View All Altech Batteries News

Altech Batteries - Launch of CERENERGY 1.0MWh GridPack Design



Highlights

-- Launch of 1.0 megawatt-hour (MWh) GridPack design

-- Non-Lithium Battery – Sodium Alumina Solid State

-- Rated at 600 Volts DC and 100 Ah

-- Specially designed for renewable energy and grid storage market

-- Able to be safely installed outdoors in any weather conditions

-- Sea container design, easy transportation by sea or road

-- “Plug and play” site installation

-- GridPacks are modular and stackable which reduces battery footprint

-- Noiseless operation - ideal for noise-sensitive environments

-- Low maintenance costs over battery life



Altech Batteries Limited (Altech/the Company) (ASX: ATC and FRA: A3Y) is pleased to advise that, in relation to its battery joint venture with Fraunhofer, it has launched the design for the CERENERGY® Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) 1.0 MWh GridPack (ABS1000) destined for the renewable energy and grid storage market. Based on preliminary discussions with potential off-takers and to minimise on site installation of individual ABS60 60KWh battery packs, a pre-installed solution has been launched. Each GridPack will have up to twenty 60 KWh battery packs installed and connected to pack power management system. Every GridPack has a distinct rating of 600 volts DC and 100 Ah, and it can be arranged in series (cluster or array) to achieve the required rating of several thousand KWs for grid functioning. A video in relation to this can be viewed on Altech’s website.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



