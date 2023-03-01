View All Altech Batteries News

Altech Chemicals - Appendix 3Y Amended



Altech Chemicals Limited (Altech/the Company) (ASX: ATC and FRA: A3Y) takes this opportunity to provide additional information to the market in relation to recent Appendix 3Ys lodged by the Company for NonExecutive Director the Right Hon. Tunku Yaacob Khyra.



The sale of Altech shares disclosed in the Appendix 3Ys have been transacted by MAA Group Berhad (“MAAG”). MAAG is a Malaysian investment holding company listed on the Main Board of Bursa Malaysia. MAAG holds investments in many different entities, one of which is Altech. Tunku Yaacob Khyra is a director of MAAG and has a deemed substantial interest in MAAG, and accordingly, MAAG is deemed a related party of Tunku Yaacob Khyra. Given this relationship, any change in MAAG’s shareholding in Altech must be disclosed to the ASX by Altech by lodgement of an Appendix 3Y.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document