View All Altech Batteries News

Altech Chemicals - ASIC Registers Company Name as Altech Batteries Ltd



Altech Batteries Limited (Altech/the Company) (ASX: ATC and FRA: A3Y) is pleased to advise that, following shareholder approval on 21 February 2023 to change the name of the Company to Altech Batteries Limited, Altech has received notification from the Australian Securities & Investments Commission that the change of name to Altech Batteries Ltd has now been officially registered.



The new name reflects the vision of Altech to meet a battery storage future as the world transitions to the electrification of energy solutions. The new name is consistent with the business and market segments of all three of Altech’s projects. The Company also believes that the proposed name will allow for marketing

of the Company’s future products in a more beneficial manner. Altech will retain the current ASX ticker as “ATC”.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document