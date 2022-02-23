View All Acorn Capital Investment Fund News

Acorn Capital Investment Fund - ACQ announces interim dividend



ACQ is pleased to announce that it has declared an interim fully franked dividend of 4.25 cents per share in respect of the half year ended 31 December 2021. This is an increase of 0.25 cents per share from the 4 cents per share interim and final ordinary dividends declared and paid by ACQ in respect of the financial year ended 30 June 2021.



In declaring today’s dividend, the ACQ Board reaffirmed its previously communicated intentions in relation to future dividend payments:



“Acorn Capital Investment Fund Limited intends to pay an annual dividends targeting at least 5% of closing post-tax NTA for each financial year, franked to the highest extent possible and without the Company incurring a liability. Where the Company accumulates franking credits that the board determines are in excess to its requirements it is the intent to distribute those excess credits by way of special dividend. This is subject to the Company having sufficient profit and cash flow to make such payments.”



For more information, download the attached PDF.



