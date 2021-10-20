Media ReleasesAcorn Capital Investment Fund

View All Acorn Capital Investment Fund News


Acorn Capital Investment Fund - Entitlement Offer and Dividends Announcement

20 Oct 2021 08:44 AM


Acorn Capital Investment Fund Limited (ASX: ACQ) (ACQ) is pleased to announce a 1 for 4 nonrenounceable entitlement offer of new ACQ shares (New Shares) at an issue price of $1.60 per New Share (Offer Price) to raise up to $27,059,728 (Entitlement Offer).

The proceeds of the Entitlement Offer will be used to pay the costs associated with conducting the Entitlement Offer and invested in accordance with the Company's proven and disciplined investment process, which has outperformed its benchmark since inception. The Entitlement Offer will not be underwritten.

For more information, download the attached PDF.

 Download this document

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.