View All Acorn Capital Investment Fund News

Acorn Capital Investment Fund - Entitlement Offer and Dividends Announcement



Acorn Capital Investment Fund Limited (ASX: ACQ) (ACQ) is pleased to announce a 1 for 4 nonrenounceable entitlement offer of new ACQ shares (New Shares) at an issue price of $1.60 per New Share (Offer Price) to raise up to $27,059,728 (Entitlement Offer).



The proceeds of the Entitlement Offer will be used to pay the costs associated with conducting the Entitlement Offer and invested in accordance with the Company's proven and disciplined investment process, which has outperformed its benchmark since inception. The Entitlement Offer will not be underwritten.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document