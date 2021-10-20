Media ReleasesAcorn Capital Investment Fund

Acorn Capital Investment Fund - ACQ Cleansing Notice

20 Oct 2021 08:50 AM


This notice is given by Acorn Capital Investment Fund Limited ACN 167 595 897 (Company) under section 708AA(2)(f) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act) as modified by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission Corporations (Non-Traditional Rights Issues) Instrument 2016/84 and ASIC Corporations (Disregarding Technical Relief) Instrument 2016/73) (collectively, ASIC Instrument). Where applicable, references in this notice to sections of the Corporations Act are to those sections as modified by the ASIC Instrument.

The Company today announced a non-renounceable pro-rata entitlement offer of approximately 16,912,330 New Shares in the Company to raise up to $27.1 million (Offer).

For more information, download the attached PDF.

