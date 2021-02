View All Acorn Capital Investment Fund News

Acorn Capital Investment Fund - Details of Company Address



In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.14, Acorn Capital Investment Fund Limited (ASX: ACQ) wishes to advise that as of immediate effect its registered office and principle place of business will change to: Level 4, 2 Russell Street Melbourne VIC 3000 ACQ’s main telephone number remains as (03) 9639 0522.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document