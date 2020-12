View All Acorn Capital Investment Fund News

Acorn Capital Investment Fund - Net Tangible Asset Backing



In November 2020 ACQ recorded performance of +10.93% as compared to the S&P/Small Ordinaries Accumulation Index return of +10.27%. ACQ values listed securities using closing BID price. Valuing listed securities at LAST price would add $0.0192 per share. The ACQ share price increased from $1.38 to $1.44. The unlisted portfolio totals 17 investments. ACQ paid a 3.75c fully franked dividend on 27 November 2020.



