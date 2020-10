View All Acorn Capital Investment Fund News

Acorn Capital Investment Fund - Results of Entitlement Offer



On 14 September 2020, ACQ announced a 1 for 4 pro rata non renounceable entitlement offer (Entitlement Offer) of new fully paid ordinary shares (New Shares) to raise approximately $14.7 million.



Today ACQ is pleased to announce the successful completion of the Entitlement Offer with the full amount of $14.7m being raised.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document