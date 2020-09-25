View All Acorn Capital Investment Fund News

Acorn Capital Investment Fund - Entitlement Offer Booklet and materials



On 14 September 2020, Acorn Capital Investment Fund Limited (ACQ or the Company) announced a 1 for 4 non-renounceable entitlement offer (the Entitlement Offer) of new ACQ shares (New Shares) at an issue price of $1.10 per New Share (Offer Price) to raise up to approximately $14.7 million.



This means that you will be guaranteed an allocation of 1 New Share for every 4 ACQ shares that you held as at the record date of 7pm (AEST), Tuesday, 22 September 2020 (Record Date) if (and only if) application monies are received prior to the closing date of the Entitlement Offer, in accordance with the Offer Booklet and the personalised entitlement and acceptance form.



