Acorn Capital Investment Fund announces fully franked dividend and AGM



ACQ is pleased to announce that it has declared a final fully franked dividend of 3.75 cents per share.



This brings the total dividend in respect of FY2020 to 7.5 cents per share, fully franked.



In declaring today’s dividend the ACQ Board reaffirmed its previously communicated intentions in relation to future dividend payments:



“Acorn Capital Investment Fund Limited intends to pay an annual dividends targeting at least 5% of closing post-tax NTA for each financial year, franked to the highest extent possible and without the Company incurring a liability. This is subject to the Company having sufficient profit and cash flow to make such payments.”



