AD1 Holdings - Appendix 4C Quarterly Activities Report



Key Highlights

Net operating cash flow positive on a normalised basis, with $222k surplus for the quarter. $240k of operating costs for the quarter were identified as part of the cost saving program and are no longer in the business

88% improvement in operating cash flow vs pcp with operating cash loss of $17k for the quarter

Cost saving program delivers a permanent c.$3.5m in annualised savings from FY25 and beyond. This represents a further $0.7m in additional savings during the quarter, compounding on what was announced at H1 FY24 of c.$2.8m

Successful quarter for AoM, division has maintained its growth momentum whilst at the same time making improvements to the platform



