AD1 Holdings - Board appointment - Mr Angus Washington



Melbourne, Australia, 26 February 2024: AD1 Holdings Limited (‘AD1’, the ‘Company’ or the ‘Group’) (ASX: AD1), a technology company with a growing portfolio of market-leading software businesses, announces that effective 26 February 2024, the Company has appointed a new Director.



AD1 board are pleased to announce the appointment of Angus Washington to the board of AD1 Holdings. Angus brings over 20 years’ experience in leading technology businesses from initial founding and executive leadership, through to eventual acquisition across Asia Pacific.



