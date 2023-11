View All AD1 Holdings News

AD1 Holdings - 2023 AGM Chairman address



Melbourne, Australia, 30 November 2023: AD1 Holdings Limited (‘AD1’, the ‘Company’ or the ‘Group’) (ASX: AD1), a technology company with a growing portfolio of market-leading software businesses, announces the chairman’s 2023 AGM address.



We are pleased to present our annual report which was a year of solid performance with the company achieving 7% year-on-year (yoy) revenue growth to $6.4m.



