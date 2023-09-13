Media ReleasesAD1 Holdings

AD1 Holdings - Appointment Chief Revenue, Partnerships and Acquisitions

13 Sep 2023 10:30 AM


Melbourne, Australia, 13 September 2023: AD1 Holdings Limited (‘AD1’, the ‘Company’ or the ‘Group’) (ASX: AD1), a technology company with a growing portfolio of market-leading software businesses, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Bijay Alex Mathew to the role of Chief Revenue Officer – Strategic Partnerships & Acquisitions (CRO-SP&A) of Art of Mentoring (AoM).

Key highlights

  • AoM continues to witness significant traction in North America
  • Appointment of CRO-SP&A position in North America to further bolster North American expansion strategy and build out capabilities of leadership team
  • The appointment of an industry veteran with proven credentials in scaling SaaS starts ups in North America.

