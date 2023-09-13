AD1 Holdings - Appointment Chief Revenue, Partnerships and Acquisitions

Melbourne, Australia, 13 September 2023: AD1 Holdings Limited (‘AD1’, the ‘Company’ or the ‘Group’) (ASX: AD1), a technology company with a growing portfolio of market-leading software businesses, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Bijay Alex Mathew to the role of Chief Revenue Officer – Strategic Partnerships & Acquisitions (CRO-SP&A) of Art of Mentoring (AoM).
Key highlights
AoM continues to witness significant traction in North America
Appointment of CRO-SP&A position in North America to further bolster North American expansion strategy and build out capabilities of leadership team
The appointment of an industry veteran with proven credentials in scaling SaaS starts ups in North America.
For more information, download the attached PDF.
